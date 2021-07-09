Cancel
Missouri State

Branson man arrested on felony drug charges

By AJ Meakins
bransontrilakesnews.com
 8 days ago

A man from Branson faces felony drug charges after an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on July 5. Charles Price, 55, of Branson was arrested at 5:50 p.m. in Taney County by MSHP officers, according to the MSHP arrest report. Price was being sought by law enforcement with a misdemeanor warrant from Taney County, after he failed to appear in court for previous charges of assault and resisting arrest.

