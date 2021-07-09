Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Valley, CA

Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash at La Presa Intersection

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5ApB_0asEjA9C00
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and a child suffered minor injuries Friday when the rider slammed into the side of a car at a La Presa intersection.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Maria Avenue and San Diego Street, south of Jamacha Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

A Spring Valley woman was driving a Nissan Altima sedan westbound on San Diego Street when she entered the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by a Spring Valley man heading northbound on a Honda CBR motorcycle, Christy said. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist, whose age was unclear, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of major injuries, the officer said. A child in the left rear seat of the Nissan suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Christy said.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Traffic
Spring Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, CA
City
La Presa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Christy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Scripps Mercy Hospital#Rady Children S Hospital#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
Related
Fallbrook, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Suspect Arrested in Death of Man Found Buried in Fallbrook

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after deputies found a buried body at his property in Fallbrook, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. Nicolas Burg, 29, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Friday night after San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives arrested him in Murrieta, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

10 Years Ago, Rebecca Zahau Saga Began with a Bound Body Beneath a Balcony

A nude woman’s body, bound and gagged. An oceanfront mansion in an idyllic community. An appalling tragedy involving a child. All of the circumstances surrounding Rebecca Zahau’s death one decade ago add up to an enduring mystery that continues to ensnare her family, investigators and armchair sleuths who are drawn in anew. Even now, yet another court hearing looms in 10 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy