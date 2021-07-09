Madonna Backs Britney Spears: ‘Give This Woman Her Life Back’

Getty Images

Madonna is taking Britney Spears’ side in her battle against her 13-year conservatorship!

On Thursday, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to show support for Britney.

Along with sharing a 2000 photo of herself in a Britney Spears T-shirt, Madonna wrote in the caption, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago!"

“Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna went on. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

Madonna is just one of many celebrities to support Britney after her shocking testimony against her conservatorship.

In her testimony, Britney bashed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Britney’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake recently tweeted, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He went on, “No one should ever be held against their will…or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Christina Aguilera insisted that Britney “deserves all of the freedom,” writing on Twitter, “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

She emphasized, “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

In 2003, Madonna, Britney, Christina and Missy Elliott teamed up for a buzzworthy performance at the 2003 MTV Awards. During their performance of “Hollywood,” Madonna famously shared a kiss with Britney and Christina.