Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Madonna Backs Britney Spears: ‘Give This Woman Her Life Back’

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VkAE_0asEi1BH00
Getty Images

Madonna is taking Britney Spears’ side in her battle against her 13-year conservatorship!

On Thursday, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to show support for Britney.

Along with sharing a 2000 photo of herself in a Britney Spears T-shirt, Madonna wrote in the caption, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago!"

“Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna went on. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

Madonna is just one of many celebrities to support Britney after her shocking testimony against her conservatorship.

In her testimony, Britney bashed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Britney’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake recently tweeted, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He went on, “No one should ever be held against their will…or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Christina Aguilera insisted that Britney “deserves all of the freedom,” writing on Twitter, “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

She emphasized, “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

In 2003, Madonna, Britney, Christina and Missy Elliott teamed up for a buzzworthy performance at the 2003 MTV Awards. During their performance of “Hollywood,” Madonna famously shared a kiss with Britney and Christina.

Comments / 3

extratv

extratv

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Madonna
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Justin Timberlake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna ‘Believes’ Her Ex-Lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart Will Be A ‘Great Advocate’ For Britney Spears

Just days after Madonna vowed to get Britney Spears ‘out of jail’, it was reported that her former lawyer Mathew Rosengart could be hired as Brit’s new attorney. Madonna has thrown her support behind fellow pop icon Britney Spears, and now the pair might even be sharing a lawyer. The “Vogue” singer, who was once represented by the high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, believes he would be a “great advocate” for the chart-topper in her conservatorship battle. The 62-year-old shared an Instagram Story on July 8, lambasting Britney’s legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Just days later, a source close to Madonna has told HollywoodLife that she genuinely wants to help her “Me Against The Music” collaborator.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Who is on Britney Spears' payroll?

Britney Spears, arguably one of the world's most successful pop stars in several generations, has amassed quite a fortune in her time. Stars are known for having teams of people that they pay including managers, agents, publicists, trainers and much more, but Spears' case is much different because of her conservatorship.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Britney Spears’ Personal Conservator Is Striking Back Against Jamie Spears

A new court filing shows that Britney Spears' personal conservator is working to free the singer from her father’s control. According to TMZ, Jodi Montgomery filed paperwork Friday (June 9th), that says actively working to address the concerns Spears raised during her testimony by working with her medical team to develop a "comprehensive care plan" that will create a path to ending the conservatorship.
CelebritiesKansas City Star

Madonna sparks criticism by comparing Britney Spears’ conservatorship to slavery

Pop legend Madonna is the latest musician to express outrage on behalf of her former collaborator Britney Spears amid the "...Baby One More Time” singer’s contentious conservatorship battle. Weeks after Spears delivered a bombshell testimony before a Los Angeles court demanding the termination of her 13-year conservatorship, Madonna blamed the...
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Britney Spears Could Fight Conservatorship Abuse in Court

Britney Spears has announced her wish to file formal abuse charges against her father, Jamie Spears. "I'm here to press charges. I'm angry and I will go there," the 39-year-old pop star told a judge on Wednesday in the latest hearing over her conservatorship battle. "I'm here to get rid...
CelebritiesFOX 28 Spokane

Sam Lutfi apologises for letting Britney Spears down

Britney Spears’ former manager has apologised for “failing” the singer. Sam Lutfi – who was previously accused by Jamie and Lynne Spears of taking “control” of their daughter when she was struggling with her mental health in 2007 – thinks he “let down” the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker and failed to “protect” her after she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Britney Spears' first husband wants conservatorship ended

Britney Spears' first husband wants to see her conservatorship ended. Jason Alexander - who was married to the 'Toxic' hitmaker for just 55 hours before they got an annulment - has claimed that he was misled about his romance with the singer, and he was under the impression that they may be able to get back together eventually in the "right way" in the future.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Britney Spears Hits Back at Alleged Conservatorship Restrictions Ahead of Hearing

Britney Spears blasted her alleged conservatorship rules on Instagram, before her post was quickly deleted. The pop star posed in a low-cut yellow and black maid costume, which she posted alongside a candid caption on Tuesday, July 13. "Like I said ... my maids may have been able to get their nails [nail emoji] done during Covid after salons opened," she wrote, "but f--k ... at least my maid outfit was the hottest [three winking emojis] !!!!," as seen in screenshots of the now-deleted post. Britney reposted the images minutes later with a less wordy caption: three red high heel emojis. During her court hearing last month, she testified that she wasn't allowed to...
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Christina Aguilera on her next two albums and supporting Britney Spears: ‘We all deserve happiness’

One of pop's biggest voices will receive a suitably grand accompaniment when Christina Aguilera appears this weekend with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. In two concerts set for Friday and Saturday, the 40-year-old belter — who broke out alongside Britney Spears during the late 1990s teen-pop boom and has since explored R&B, Latin music, show tunes and boogie-woogie — promises an experience for which "my imagination is just running wild."
Celebritieswarm1069.com

Backstreet Boys shout out Britney Spears: “Stay strong”

Backstreet Boys had some encouraging words for Britney Spears, who is currently embroiled in an intense legal battle over her long-standing and controversial conservatorship. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the boy band asserted that they are in Britney’s corner. “Stay strong, support your ground, and we will pray for you,” said...
CelebritiesElite Daily

AJ McLean From BSB Got Real About The Last Time He Saw Britney

Fans have long vocalized their concern that Britney Spears has been taken advantage of under her strict, 13-years-long conservatorship. Now, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have expressed solidarity with the pop star. From Christina Aguilera to Madonna and Mariah Carey, it seems like everyone who’s anyone is team #FreeBritney, and rightfully so. You can add Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean’s comments about Britney Spears’ conservatorship to that list. Let’s just say, he did not hold back.

Comments / 3

Community Policy