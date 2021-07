Body hair: like it or not, we’ve all got it. So isn’t it time that we stopped treating it like a taboo topic?. As part of our Project Body Love initiative, in partnership with Philips, we’re shifting the dial on how we treat and talk about our bodies. We’re rejecting embarrassment and embracing empowerment. So, to help you feel more self-love towards your bodies - hair and all - we’re answering some of your most pressing body hair questions.