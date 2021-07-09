Video: City of Kalamazoo is hosting a free open house Friday evening

View more in
Kalamazoo, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
Osage, IA|Globe Gazette
City Park to host Friday Night Out
A Friday Night Out rain out from June has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on July 23 at the Osage City Park. Music will be provided by Island Fever, featuring Osage’s own Sam Crosser. There will be free kids activities and food and drink vendors. The event is sponsored by...
Kalamazoo, MI|WWMT
Oak Street Health hosts grand opening for Kalamazoo location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Oak Street Health hosted a grand opening Wednesday, July 14, 2021 for its new center in Kalamazoo. Focused specifically on patients enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid, the center was the first location in southwest Michigan. The center originally opened in December 2020, but waited to host a...
Portage, MI|Posted byKalamazoo Gazette
Portage will host free bonfires at city’s Ramona Park beach
PORTAGE, MI -- Families are invited to come enjoy s’mores around the campfire this summer at Ramona Park. Portage Parks and Recreation is hosting two bonfires this summer at Ramona Park Beach, 8600 Sprinkle Road, according to a press release from the city. The free bonfires will take place from...
Sioux City, IA|siouxlandnews.com
IowaWORKS Sioux City to host Open Air Career Fair
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — IowaWORKS is hosting a "Ready to Hire Open Air Career Fair" in Sioux City on July 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at their offices in Sioux City. The career fair will be held at IowaWORKS office located at 2508 4th street, after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions IowaWORKS is reopening its doors to the public with its first event.
Ogden, NY|westsidenewsny.com
Ogden Historical Society hosts Open House hours on Sundays in July
Ogden Historical Society’s Colby Pulver House and Barn, located at 568 Colby Street, will be open Sundays in July from 2 to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and hear a story from Ogden’s past, learn about Ogden’s sacrifice during the Civil War, see the toys your ancestors would have played with, review the tools of the men and women that helped build Spencerport, and visit the peaceful gardens.
Houma, LA|Daily Comet
United Houma Nation hosts open house for new office
The United Houma Nation officially has a new home. On Saturday, the tribe hosted a public open house at its new Administrative Office and Community Services Complex at 400 Monarch Drive in Houma. Around 40 people attended throughout the day. The event included a ribbon cutting and dedication of the...
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byMLive
Kalamazoo open house will feature movie, fire engine demonstration
KALAMAZOO, MI – A free open house in Kalamazoo will happen Friday. The event will feature a fire engine, a movie for kids and giveaways, a news release from the city of Kalamazoo said. The city and its parks department are hosting the open house for all community members. It...
Minot, ND|KFYR-TV
Minot holding open house to discuss new city hall project
MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot wants residents to voice their questions about the new city hall building project. They are holding an open house on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the current city hall. Both city leaders and JLG Architects will answer questions. The...
Lewiston, ID|Lewiston Morning Tribune
Lewiston Rotary Club open house meeting planned for Thursday evening at DeMolay Park
The Lewiston Rotary Club is planning an open house meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at DeMolay Park, where ideas for future enhancements to the park will be discussed and the community can offer input. The park is located at 1402 Prospect Ave. The Lewiston Rotary Club will celebrate its 100th...
Rapid City, SD|rcgov.org
City Hosting Thursday Open House at Main Street Square Seeking Transit Plan Feedback
RAPID CITY, SD—City officials are encouraging the public’s feedback and input on the Transit Development Plan this week with Rapid Transit System (RTS) and Community Development officials hosting an informational open house Thursday at Main Street Square. The open house session begins at 5:30 p.m. behind the Main Street Square...
Fox11online.com
Lamers Bus Lines hosts open house to meet high demand for drivers
(WLUK) -- To meet the demand of bus drivers for the upcoming school year, Lamers Bus Lines is holding a company-wide open house. The company says it's looking to hire more drivers than ever to fill school bus routes and charter trips for the upcoming school year. The open house...
Santa Ana, CA|localocnews.com
The SAPD is hosting an Open House and Hiring Expo on July 24
The SAPd is hosing an Open House and Hiring Expo on Saturday, July 24. Come visit the Santa Ana Police Department and meet your community officers and staff from the different SAPD divisions. Get the unique opportunity to learn all about our application and testing process to Join the SAPD...
Marshfield, WI|onfocus.news
Kobussen Buses Hosting Open House Hiring Event
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Kobussen Buses Ltd is hosting an open house event in Marshfield Wednesday until 4:00pm. This is an opportunity for the public to learn about the company and current employment opportunities. Sign-on bonuses up to $1,500 are being offered for CDL positions. On-the-job training is provided and...
Charleston, IL|Journal Gazette and Times Courier
Five Mile House hosting free activities Sunday
CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is hosting free activities during an open house on Sunday, July 11. The event will include a contemporary bluegrass performed by Flat Mountain from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Shortly after the musical performance, visitors can attend Carolyn Cloyd's presentation titled, "Suffragettes 100th Anniversary, Women's...
Westfield, MA|businesswest.com
Fly LUGU Flight Training to Host Open House on Aug. 7
WESTFIELD — Fly LUGU Flight Training will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westfield-Barnes Municipal Airport, located at 110 Airport Road in Westfield. The flight school will celebrate its reopening after the pandemic, and the public is welcome to attend a...
Terre Haute, IN|WTHI
CODA hosts open house for those needing an emergency shelter.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI TV) - The Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. ( CODA ) hosted an open house for those needing an emergency shelter. CODA's goal is to help those suffering from abuse, eliminate the violence and find safe resources for victims. This is for its "Loving Legacy Matching...
Kalamazoo, MI|WOOD
Maranda’s Pop-Up Park Party Team headed to Kalamazoo for more Park Party fun!
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to feeding hungry kids, Kalamazoo Public Schools brings the food to families in need. For our sixth Maranda Park Party Pop-Up Style event, we partnered with KPS and brought the party to one of its on-location feeding sites, Interfaith Apartments. As the food...
Michigan State|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Southwest Michigan law enforcement attend region-wide dive team training
On Thursday, a total of 39 divers from nine different counties went out on Gun Lake to train in search and recovery for victims and evidence.
Rockford, IL|WIFR
Rockford Roasting Company to host open house at Embassy Suites location
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many people were working from home in 2020, the folks at Rockford Roasting Company were busy getting ready to open its newest location inside the Embassy Suites hotel. Beginning Friday, July 16, the cafe will be extending its hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and...
Kalamazoo, MI|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Candidate for governor to speak at 2 GOP events Thursday
Garrett Soldano is scheduled to speak at a pair of GOP events on Thursday, July 15, according to Soldano’s gubernatorial campaign.
