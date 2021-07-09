Video: City of Kalamazoo is hosting a free open house Friday evening

Ogden Historical Society’s Colby Pulver House and Barn, located at 568 Colby Street, will be open Sundays in July from 2 to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and hear a story from Ogden’s past, learn about Ogden’s sacrifice during the Civil War, see the toys your ancestors would have played with, review the tools of the men and women that helped build Spencerport, and visit the peaceful gardens.