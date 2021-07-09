Video: North Kent Connect collecting school supplies

View more in
Kent County, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
Chester, OH|heraldstaronline.com
Hancock County CEOS schedule workshop, collect school supplies for Energy Express
CHESTER — The July meeting of the Hancock County Community Educational Outreach Service was held July 1 at EJ’s Family Restaurant in Chester. Attending were 11 members and Extension Agent Carole Scheerbaum. The devotion was given by Laura Greathouse, with a timely focus on the topics of American independence and...
Huntersville, NC|lakenormanpublications.com
Where to donate school supplies for the Huntersville community
HUNTERSVILLE – Now through the end of the month, the Huntersville Police Department and Huntersville Presbyterian Church are partnering to host a community campaign to collect school supplies for area children. The objective is to collect a variety of basic supplies including book bags, paper, binders, pencils, pens, crayons, rulers,...
Advocacy|thesunpapers.com
Lutheran Church of Our Savior holding school supply collection through August
After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lutheran Church of Our Savior Social Ministry Committee is once again collecting school supplies for Interfaith Homeless Outreach Council. Please don’t throw out unused school supplies — donate them. In 2019, the ministry filled more than 100 backpacks thanks to...
wgel.com
School Supply Drive
Evangelical United Church of Christ is sponsoring a Back to School Supply Drive now through Sunday, July 18, to benefit His Kids and HACSM Food Pantry. Items that can be donated include Binders, Paper, Pencils, Crayons, and more. Dropoff locations in Highland include First Mid Bank & Trust, Highland Hope United Methodist Church, Korte Recreation Center, and Scott Credit Union.
Massillon, OH|Independent
Salvation Army to distribute school supplies
MASSILLON – Registrations for the Salvation Army Massillon’s annual Back to School Program are being taken 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday thru Friday by phone only at 330-833-6473 through July 30. To be eligible, families must have a student entering grades kindergarten through 12th grade, pre-register and reside in one of...
Burlington County, NJ|thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Commissioners collecting backpacks and school supplies
The Burlington County Board of Commissioners and New Jersey Senators Troy Singleton and Dawn Marie Addiego want to make sure every Burlington County child is prepared to return to school this fall. Between now through August 20, the Board and Senators are collecting donations of new school supplies and other...
Marathon County, WI|WSAW
Workplace Volunteer Council collects school supplies for kids in need
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Workforce Volunteer Council of Marathon County is hard at work collecting donations of school supplies to make sure kids have what they need to succeed. The organization started in 1999 and has donated 68,900 backpacks with the materials necessary for kids in need. Around 7,500...
Comanche, OK|newschannel6now.com
Comanche Nation school supply drive underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment’s school supply drive is underway. The drive started Monday, July 5 and will continue every Monday through the month of July from noon to 10 p.m. The event is going on at all Comanche Nation Entertainment casinos and is put on by Comanche...
New Ulm, MN|Journal
School supplies needed for United Way backpack project
NEW ULM — School bells seem like a long way off but United Way of Brown County, in partnership with Bank Midwest, is already working to help families get their kids backpacks filled for school. It takes a lot of money to fill a backpack and United Way knows that...
Sebastian, FL|sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Sandwich Shack Raises Funds for North Indian River County School Supplies
The Sebastian Sandwich Shack is teaming up with the Recycling Club to raise money to assist the teachers and schools in Indian River County with supplies throughout the year. The Sebastian Sandwich Shack will be donating 10% of your food purchase to this cause from 7/19/21 through 07/31/2021. In addition, the Recycling Club will also be giving one lucky customer $50 cash.
Calcasieu Parish, LA|Posted byGATOR 99.5
CPSB Announces Most School Supplies to be Provided This Year
School supplies are already expensive enough on their own. Buying them after a pandemic, a freeze, and two hurricanes while living in a camper in your front yard make them even harder to afford. The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced recently that they have teamed up partners around the parish to provide a majority of school supplies for grades Pre-K through 8th grade.
Roseland, FL|sebastiandaily.com
McDonald’s in Roseland Collecting School Supplies for 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Event
The Roseland McDonald’s, located at 13395 US Hwy 1, is collecting school supplies for their 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Event, which will be Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The school supplies are for students in preschool through high school. Donations can be dropped off in boxes...
Winston-salem, NC|spectrumlocalnews.com
A nonprofit struggles to collect school supplies to donate to families in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parents are expected to spend more money this year on back-to-school items even when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a forecast from Mastercard SpendingPulse, but it's a different story for some families who may be struggling financially. What You Need To Know. School supply sales are...
Covington, GA|rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton Sheriff's Office collecting supplies for Back 2 School Giveaway
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Faith of Jesus Ministries to help send kids back to school with the supplies they need for a successful school year. July 16-18, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting its sixth annual Fill The Bus drive to collect monetary and supply...
Charities|jacksoncountytimes.net
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway
To help families get a head start on the upcoming school year, Dellwood Baptist Church will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies to children in Dellwood and the surrounding communities on Saturday, July 17th starting at 10:30 AM. For months members of the church have been collecting donations and school supplies to make this outreach event possible, and on Wednesday night, several members gathered to fill the backpacks with school supplies. There are over 100 backpacks available, including those for elementary children and middle school/high school students. They will be given away as long as supplies last. While there is no registration for this event, you do need to bring your children with you to pick up the backpacks. The church is located at 6512 Blue Springs Road in the Dellwood community. For more information, call 850-557-6350.
Geneseo, IL|geneseorepublic.com
Food Pantry accepting donations of school supplies
Classes are scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Geneseo School District and the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry will distribute school supplies to Geneseo School District students on Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 6. Parents of District students who are in need of school supplies are asked to sign up in advance at the Food Pantry, 620 West Main St., Geneseo.
Kent, CT|New Haven Register
Kent Land Trust, local farmer, partner to supply food to those in need
KENT — Residents who are struggling with food insecurity are benefiting from a new initiative through which the Kent Land Trust has partnered with a local farmer to offer 40 shares of fresh produce to families served by the town food bank. To make this initiative possible, the trust has...
North, SC|Times and Democrat
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town wants help with school supply drive
NORTH – North Mayor Julius Jones and Police Chief Lin Shirer requested during the July council meeting that citizens of North help with a much-needed Stuff the Bus school supply campaign going on through Aug. 6 with distribution happening Saturday, Aug. 7. North students will be returning soon to live...
Paducah, KY|wpsdlocal6.com
Local "Stuff the Bus" campaign returns to collecting school supplies in-person
PADUCAH-- Children need to have the proper tools to be successful. That is why the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has its annual "Stuff the Bus" event. They collect school supplies for their city and county schools, but they still need more. They had three buses at different locations in...
Mcdonough, GA|Henry County Daily Herald
Connecting Henry hosting Christmas in July toy collection
McDONOUGH — Connecting Henry is celebrating the holidays a little early with their Christmas in July toy drop off. The donations will benefit the non-profit’S annual Community Cares Toy Shop, which allows parents to “shop” from unwrapped donated toys for their children, ages pre-K to fifth grade, during the holiday season.
