Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

You could tell Mikal Bridges was made for this

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOftentimes one worries about young players heading into their first postseason. Are they going to produce the same way they did during the regular season? Are they going to wilt under the brightest spotlight they’ve experienced in their professional career? Are they going to be ready to deal with schemes and adjustments they haven’t seen because a series dictates a level of familiarity you don’t establish with your opponents in the regular season?

deadspin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Paul George
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Nba#Ncaa Tournament#Nba#Paul Booker#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAaudacy.com

Villanova national champion Mikal Bridges inches closer to NBA Championship

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Great Valley High School alum, two-time Villanova national champion and Phoenix Suns starter Mikal Bridges is two wins from adding another title to his impressive basketball career. Bridges scored 27 points on 8-for-15 from the floor and 8-for-8 from the foul line (in the fourth quarter!)...
NBArecord-courier.com

NBA finals prop bets: Phoenix Suns Mikal Bridges props for 7/11/2021

NBA Finals action continues Sunday, as we focus on the Phoenix Suns and Mikal Bridges' prop bets and lines. Bridges has an over/under of 12.5 points in his game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Bridges has averaged 13.1 points this season while shooting 52.7% from the floor. Over his...
NBAThe Ringer

The Bucks Squeeze Out a Win in Game 4 Despite Devin Booker’s Best Efforts. Plus: Kawhi Leonard’s Knee Injury and Ben Simmons Trade Rumors.

Coming to you live on Greenroom right after Game 4 of the NBA Finals or whenever you like on Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about the Bucks beating the Suns to tie the series (0:30). Then they get into the offseason drama of the day, namely Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery (39:35) and potential Ben Simmons trade scenarios (49:00).
NBAchatsports.com

Mikal Bridges posts playoff career-high in Game 2 win over Milwaukee

PHOENIX — When he was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft, Mikal Bridges was viewed as a prototypical ‘3-and-D’ player, one who could generate stops on one end and make teams pay with 3-pointers in transition or off another pass. So far,...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy