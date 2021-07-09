This Portable Gym Is a Total Game-Changer — And Shaquille O’Neil Thinks So Too

This isn’t a Toms shoe, is it? I mean, if you squint, it kind of looks like the company’s famous alpargata silhouette, of which it has sold more than 100 million pairs since its founding in 2006. (And how do we know that number? Because of its famous “one for one” model, by which it donated a pair of shoes to those in need in emerging-world countries around the globe for every pair it sells. It’s easy math.) But the above is a Toms shoe, if admittedly much different than what most people have grown accustomed to. It’s a fitting symbol for a brand that has over the last year scrapped one of its hallmark philanthropic commitments to focus on new areas of giving based on the next generation. What began in 2020 continues with the release of its Rover men’s shoe, which is being released on Thursday, July 15.