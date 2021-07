Marvel is returning to the big screen this weekend with Black Widow, and we are heading into the final days of the marketing. So far, the reviews are pretty positive overall, and the box office projections are looking pretty solid as well. We'll have to see how things end up shaking out with the second to last, at the time of writing, hybrid release for Disney. We got another new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Widow today that teases Natasha's story and setting up future stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.