How Scientific Detective Work Pinned Down the Oldest Known Shark Attack
In Okayama Prefecture, near the coast of the Seto Inland Sea, which sits between three of Japan’s islands, is a shell-mound cemetery called Tsukumo. There, preserved in layers of soil and shells, archaeologists had uncovered the remains of more than 170 prehistoric Japanese fisher-hunter-gatherers dating to more than 3,000 years ago. Among them was the remains of a man, designated No. 24, that had scientists baffled.www.atlasobscura.com
Comments / 0