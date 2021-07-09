Javier Bardem Joins Lyle Lyle Crocodile Movie

It's been a good week or so for crocodiles. In addition to a high-profile cameo in Loki on Disney+, we now have an Academy Award-winning actor attached to Sony's upcoming film adaptation of the children's book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The book, published in 1965, was actually the second book to use the character of Lyle the Crocodile from author Bernard Waber. The series, which began with The House on East 88th Street, follows the life of Lyle, a city-dwelling crocodile who lives in a Victorian brownstone with a family named the Primms. There are nine books in the series in total, stretching from 1962 until 2010.