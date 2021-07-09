Herzing University awarded $2 million federal grant to train more mental health professionals

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow has announced more than $14 million in grants around west Michigan to bolster mental health programs, including a grant of $3.8 million for Berrien County. The grant to the Berrien County Mental Health Authority is possible thanks to the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act and the American Rescue Plan. Stabenow’s office says five Michigan community behavioral health organizations in west Michigan have been selected as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. They will receive a total of $14.8 million in new funding to meet the growing need for mental health and addiction services. The clinics join 24 other certified clinics already providing critical behavioral health services across Michigan. In Berrien County, Riverwood is a part of the Berrien Mental Health Authority. Allegan County Community Mental Health Services is also receiving a grant of $3.9 million.