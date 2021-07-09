Cancel
Herzing University awarded $2 million federal grant to train more mental health professionals

By Lauren Anderson
Biz Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerzing University was recently award a nearly $2 million federal grant for a new mental health-focused nurse practitioner program. The $1.92 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration will fund Herzing’s Every Experience Counts program, which targets underrepresented students who are seeking to become mental health nurse practitioners in mental health and primary care settings in underserved areas.

