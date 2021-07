In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Kevin Na gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Scott Brown, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under.