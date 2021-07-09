Archer House moving closer to demolition; Rice County needs public defenders; School district active throughout the summer

Brett Reese, the president of Rebound Partners, said plans are moving forward as they prepare to take down what is left of the historic Archer House. After a devastating fire that left the building completely unusable last November, the remains of the Archer House was condemned earlier this spring and declared a total loss by Rebound’s insurance company. Reese said there are several steps that must be taken before the site can be cleared. He said that an analysis of the structural integrity of the building is done, along with an environmental assessment of the area. Both of those reports have been submitted to the city, which must give its approval before the building can be demolished.