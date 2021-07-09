Why I’m Not Yet On The Cam Akers Hype Train
Since the last four games of the regular season and playoffs, the Cam Akers hype train has started to gain velocity. That train is now going too fast, it has exceeded the speed limit, and he will soon be charged for speeding. Akers is now being drafted as the 19th pick in Dynasty Startups (RB8) according to Sleeper’s ADP and FantasyPros consensus, ahead of guys like Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Gibson, and D’Andre Swift, among others. I’m not thrashing Cam Akers but this price is definitely a market overreaction.dynastyfootballfactory.com
Comments / 0