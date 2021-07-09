Why I’m Not Yet On The Cam Akers Hype Train

It would be a running back regression article if we didn't talk about Alvin Kamara, so let's start with the player who finds his way into this article seemingly every year. After his rookie year, Kamara found his way into this article because of his 6.1 yards per carry and his 10.2 yards per reception. I wrote that there was no way he could repeat that efficiency. The next year those numbers fell to 4.6 and 8.8, but he was still a Fantasy stud because he scored 18 touchdowns on 275 total touches. Of course, I doubled down and wrote there was no way he could repeat that touchdown rate. The following season Kamara's touchdowns cratered, with him scoring just six times, and he was a Fantasy bust. Being consistent, I wrote there was no reason to believe his touchdowns would be that low again in 2020. He responded with his best season to date, with a career-best 1,688 total yards and 21 touchdowns in 15 games. Can you guess what is coming next?