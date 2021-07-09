Cancel
Black Widow Hauls $13.2 Million Thursday Night

By Brandon Davis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow is proving to be a powerful super hero at the box office. The first Marvel Studios film to hit theaters since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July of 2019 opened in stateside theaters on Thurdsay night to a whopping $13.2 million. It's the biggest opening night since the global pandemic which began in 2020 saw theaters being closed down, capacities limited, and movies delayed. Black Widow was originally supposed to hit theaters in May of 2020 before being pushed to November and, ultimately, releasing on July 9. The film is also available on Disney+.

