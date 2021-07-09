Black Widow Hauls $13.2 Million Thursday Night

With cinemas reopening in a big way, there have been some hefty successes at the box office for the first time in well over a year – including the likes of A Quiet Place Part II and Fast & Furious 9. But all eyes were on the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see how Black Widow would perform, opening more than a year after it was originally planned. As it turns out, Disney and Marvel didn't need to worry (much). The standalone film has already earned more than $215 million globally.