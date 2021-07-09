Cancel
Amanda Knox Reveals The Sad Truth About Her Life Today

By Alex Ceneviva
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amanda Knox is opening up about her fertility journey with her husband, Christopher Robinson, on her podcast "Labyrinths." Knox gained infamy as the American student who was convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy in 2007. She was later exonerated after spending several months in prison and was allowed to return to the U.S. While Knox was absolved of the murder, she revealed in 2019 that it's still hard to deal with. She explained, (via People), "I'm a real human being too and I'm trying to do the best I can with what life has given me." She added, "Some days are really hard."

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

Amanda Knox
