Manhattan, KS

Movie Night Returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on July 31

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 8 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Movie Night, hosted by the Junior Wildcats Club, returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on the evening of July 31. K-State fans of all ages are invited to this free, family-friendly event. A feature film selected by the public will be shown on the Carl and Mary...

