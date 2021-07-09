Sure, It's July, But You Should Still Care About This Innovative New Ski

It's funny to look back at the fitness topics we were covering around a year ago: stuff like the best stay-at-home workouts, a face mask designed for running and the question of whether your activity tracker can detect COVID-19. My how times have changed. Yes, the pandemic continues to make its presence felt — we're going to have an Olympics with no spectators, after all — but in the U.S. things generally seem to be returning to some semblance of normal.