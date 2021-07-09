Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sure, It's July, But You Should Still Care About This Innovative New Ski

By Tanner Bowden
Gear Patrol
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is not the season for skiing. It's the season for thousand-year heatwaves, flooding subway systems, widespread wildfire warnings and unseasonal tropical storms, if you follow the news. To abandon such realities to daydream about snowy mountain heights and knee-deep powder can feel unconventional at best and negligent at worst. But WNDR Alpine is not a conventional ski company — and it just released its newest ski, the Reason 120, which is worth a moment of reality-abandoning consideration.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skis#Ski Season#Endangered Species#Algal Core#Wndr#Checkerspot#Reason#Super Sap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Sports
Related
BicyclesGear Patrol

It's Never Been Easier to Buy One of the Best E-Bikes

E-bike designers face a conundrum of physics: How do you pack a motor and a battery into metal tubes only a few inches in diameter? Many don’t bother; they simply attach the motorized components to the exterior of a bike. But those designers don’t win international design awards like Red Dot, as the Dutch company VanMoof did last year with its S3 and X3 e-bikes, which are more accessible than ever thanks to a new rent-to-own style payment plan.
AnimalsWiscnews.com

Why we should all care about the humble honeybee

Nebraska’s Fat Head Farms emblazons burlap shopping bags, koozies and other bits of packaging swag with the motto, “Save the freaking bees.” But why?. Simply put, honeybees are crucial to our ecosystem. All humans and animals need energy in the form of food to survive. That’s where bees come in.
WorkoutsGear Patrol

The Best of Everything You Need to Head Back to the Gym

It's funny to look back at the fitness topics we were covering around a year ago: stuff like the best stay-at-home workouts, a face mask designed for running and the question of whether your activity tracker can detect COVID-19. My how times have changed. Yes, the pandemic continues to make its presence felt — we're going to have an Olympics with no spectators, after all — but in the U.S. things generally seem to be returning to some semblance of normal.
CarsGear Patrol

Zero Motorcycles Has a Cool New Electric Commuter Bike

Zero Motorcycles unveiled its new affordable electric urban commuter bike for 2022, the FXE. The company collaborated with California-based Huge Design on the bike, which took inspiration from consumer electronics industrial design and emphasizes the rider user interface and ergonomic touchpoints. Zero Motorcycles is calling it the "motorcycle of tomorrow, available today — even if, aesthetically, "tomorrow" looks like a slightly more sophisticated edition of the FXS that was in the lineup yesterday.
ApparelGear Patrol

The 8 Best Belts for Casual Summer Style

If you’re looking for a decidedly more casual belt for summer outfits, consider a woven or braided style. Braided leather belts may occasionally prove more expensive, but they add an element of texture to your wardrobe that traditional smooth leather belts lack; they also come with different types of buckles — like D-rings and sliders — adding to a more laid-back look.
ApparelGear Patrol

How (and Where) to Buy and Wear Shorts This Summer

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them. This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
AnimalsFremont Tribune

Why we should all care about the humble honeybee

Nebraska’s Fat Head Farms emblazons burlap shopping bags, koozies and other bits of packaging swag with the motto, “Save the freaking bees.” But why?. Simply put, honeybees are crucial to our ecosystem. All humans and animals need energy in the form of food to survive. That’s where bees come in.
AnimalsSioux City Journal

Why we should all care about the humble honeybee

Nebraska’s Fat Head Farms emblazons burlap shopping bags, koozies and other bits of packaging swag with the motto, “Save the freaking bees.” But why?. Simply put, honeybees are crucial to our ecosystem. All humans and animals need energy in the form of food to survive. That’s where bees come in.
AnimalsQuad Cities Onlines

Why we should all care about the humble honeybee

Nebraska’s Fat Head Farms emblazons burlap shopping bags, koozies and other bits of packaging swag with the motto, “Save the freaking bees.” But why?. Simply put, honeybees are crucial to our ecosystem. All humans and animals need energy in the form of food to survive. That’s where bees come in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy