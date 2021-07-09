Argentine agricultural sector holds protest against export caps

Cancel
BUENOS AIRES, July 9 (Reuters) - Argentine grains farmers and cattle ranchers protested on Friday in the town of San Nicolas in Buenos Aires province to voice complaints about export taxes and limits placed on beef shipments that critics say are bad for investment in the farm sector.

The rural associations of Buenos Aires and La Pampa, or CARBAP, issued a statement saying they organized the rally to coincide with Argentina’s Independence Day holiday.

“The rally is being held to raise the voice of citizens and farmers in favor of policies that support production and to call for an end to state intervention in the market,” CARBAP said.

Argentina is the world’s No. 3 corn exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

It has in recent years been ranked the world’s No. 5 meat exporter, with most of those shipments destined for China.

Farm leaders are concerned about the policies of center-left President Alberto Fernandez, a Peronist whose administration has curtailed beef exports as a way of controlling inflation, expected at about 50% this year.

In June, the government placed a 30-day ban on meat exports. It taxes grains exports and has flirted with limiting and/or increasing taxes on wheat and corn shipments.

Omar Barchetta, a 56-year-old agricultural and livestock producer, said even if the limited exports were better than June’s outright ban, they were still doing significant damage to the sector.

“The opening up again of exports was a big relief, it allowed us to plan ahead more, so there has been a lot of disappointment and ultimately, financial loss (with enduring limits on exports),” he told Reuters on Friday ahead of the rally. “It essentially makes cattle ranching unprofitable.” (Reporting by Hernan Nessi; writing by Hugh Bronstein and Aislinn Laing; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

