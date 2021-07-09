Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to Unlock and Access Multiplayer

Valve announced it will have a Nintendo Switch-like device for playing Steam games on the go known as the Steam Deck. There will be three bundles available. All of them are expected to ship in December 2021. Pre-orders will open on July 16, 2021. The Steam Deck is essentially an on-the-go computer. It has a 7” touchscreen, like a Nintendo Switch. A D-pad, two analog sticks, two track pads, and ABXY inputs. There are L1, L2, R1, and R2 triggers. R4, R5, L4, and L5 buttons are on the back of the unit. People also have a built-in mic, headphone jack, type-C port, and a microSD slot for additional memory. It has an AMD APU processor, 16GB ram, and can have between 64GB and 512GB storage built into it. There are HD haptics and 6-axis gyro controls too. Bluetooth and WiFI support are included. Its battery will last between two and eight hours. It uses SteamOS.