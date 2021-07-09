Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to Unlock and Access Multiplayer

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin features two multiplayer modes. Players can access a co-op and player versus player modes in the title, which opens up a breadth of possibilities. However, accessing these modes requires the player to progress the story to a certain point. This guide will outline how to unlock and access both of them.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Multiplayer#The Monster#Nargacuga#The Quest Board#Monstie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Nintendo Reveals Most Downloaded Switch Games in First Half of 2021

Nintendo has revealed the most downloaded games for the Nintendo Switch during the first half of 2021. This list includes the top 30 most downloaded games. However, the list does not include the total numbers of copies downloaded during this period. Additionally, these results are strictly limited to Japan. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Cave Announces Development of New Touhou Project Game

Japanese developer Cave has announced that it will be developing a new Touhou Project game. Details regarding the new game remain scarce. However, the project is scheduled to release sometime 2022. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. Cave has developed several titles within the same genre as Touhou Project titles. This has included the...
Video GamesSiliconera

The Worldwide Caligula Effect 2 Release Date Falls in October

People will have another JRPG to play in Fall 2021. NIS America announced the North American and European release date for The Caligula Effect 2. It will show up on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 19, 2021 in North America and October 22, 2021 in Europe. There’s also a new trailer.
Video GamesSiliconera

Skyward Sword HD Launch Trailer Focuses on Link and Zelda

Nintendo shared a The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launch trailer, and it focuses on Link and his journey to save Zelda. In this entry, the two are childhood friends who are separated. As a result, he goes from Skyloft to the Surface to save her. The video offers...
Video GamesSiliconera

Interview: Revisiting SaGa Frontier and Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

It’s been a good few years for SaGa fans. Square Enix not only released the new Romancing SaGa Re;UniverSe mobile game worldwide, but also a remastered version of SaGa Frontier. Square Enix even brought back more older games with Collection of SaGa. To get a better idea of what went into both games, Siliconera spoke to Producer Masanori Ichikawa and Producer Hiroyuki Miura about all three games.
Video GamesSiliconera

Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Arrives Next Week

There will be an opportunity to try the new Samurai Warriors game ahead of launch. Koei Tecmo announced that a Samurai Warriors 5 demo will appear on every platform. Both the North American and European Twitter accounts confirmed it will appear in both regions on July 20, 2021. The company also went over what people can expect from the trial.
Video GamesSiliconera

New SMT V Story Trailer Looks at Potential Paths

Since E3 2021, Atlus shared a lot of Shin Megami Tensei V details. For example, the company announced its November 2021 release date during E3. The E3 Nintendo Treehouse Live included a segment dedicated to it. Now, Atlus offered a new SMT V story trailer that goes over the Nahobino’s journey as a fused being that’s not quite demon or human.
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Quest Dai: A Hero’s Bonds Will Launch Globally This Fall

Square Enix has revealed a launch window for the upcoming mobile game, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds. It will be available worldwide in Fall 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. The launch window revelation came through a post-closed beta test report published by the development team. The report’s English...
Video GamesSiliconera

Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle Feels Like an Incomplete Experience

As something of a newcomer to the Atelier series, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect with Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle. The console titles primarily focus on gathering and crafting items, which I expected to be rolled into the gacha. However, I was pleasantly surprised to see the mechanic wasn’t. Instead, gathering isn’t limited by paid currency or an in-game stamina system. And this is largely what I enjoyed most about Atelier Online, outside of its pastel colored visuals and beautiful character illustrations. That being said, while Atelier Online does have its strengths, it feels almost like a half-baked release regarding its localization and other features.
Video GamesSiliconera

The Throne Stars in the Next SMT V Demon Video

The next Shin Megami Tensei V demon got a trailer. Though to be fair, this is actually one of the Divine-family angels that shows up in the game and can be recruited. Throne will appear in SMT V. Due to its nature, Throne’s abilities in past games have been rather...
Video GamesSiliconera

NieR Automata Event Will Start in NieR Reincarnation at Launch

When NieR Reincarnation launches outside Japan, the global version will welcome people in with a NieR Automata event. When things begin on July 28, 2021, people like 2B will join the roster of original characters. The event means people will be able to pull from a special banner in the...
Video GamesSiliconera

See Seox–the Last Granblue Fantasy Versus Season 2 DLC Character

Seox of the Six-Ruin Fist is now in Granblue Fantasy Versus, cutting into the game as its last Character Pass 2 DLC character. The masked man is available alone for $6.99 or in the $34.99 second pass. The platform you’re on determines how much extra DLC you will get. Also, to celebrate his debut, there’s a new trailer looking at him too.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon Unite Switch Version Arrives in July with Zeraora

The Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Unite not only got a release date, but a Zeraora promotional event too. On July 21, 2021, the MOBA will head to the console. People who download the free to play game at launch will also get Zeraora as a playable character. Getting Zeraora...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Nintendo Download for 7/15/21

Nothing says PAX Online East like a Nintendo Download, am I right? The Nintendo Download for 7/15/21 is chock full of fun games. There’s everything from Zelda to great new RPGs and musical heroics. Plus the usual sales, events and digital grab bag of games. Let’s start with a Wii U adventure that’s getting a massive facelift on Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesSiliconera

Valve Announces Switch-like Steam Deck

Valve announced it will have a Nintendo Switch-like device for playing Steam games on the go known as the Steam Deck. There will be three bundles available. All of them are expected to ship in December 2021. Pre-orders will open on July 16, 2021.  The Steam Deck is essentially an on-the-go computer. It has a 7” touchscreen, like a Nintendo Switch. A D-pad, two analog sticks, two track pads, and ABXY inputs. There are L1, L2, R1, and R2 triggers. R4, R5, L4, and L5 buttons are on the back of the unit. People also have a built-in mic, headphone jack, type-C port, and a microSD slot for additional memory. It has an AMD APU processor, 16GB ram, and can have between 64GB and 512GB storage built into it. There are HD haptics and 6-axis gyro controls too. Bluetooth and WiFI support are included. Its battery will last between two and eight hours. It uses SteamOS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy