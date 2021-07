It's important to enjoy the simple things in life. Whether it's a warm summer's breeze, the morning's 2nd cup of coffee, or leaving the dentist without any cavities -- it's important to keep some context about where some of existence's true joys come from. Another example, for instance, might be watching Travis Kelce's high school tape. Just imagine it: Travis Kelce -- who is very big and very good at football -- playing against people who are 1. *Not* Travis Kelce and 2. neither very big or very good at football. And actually, you don't even need to imagine it -- you can just watch it. Behold: