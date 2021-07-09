Lisey’s Story brings us one step closer to a satisfying end
“I don’t want an autograph,” a fan says to Scott Landon early on in the latest episode of Lisey’s Story. “I just want you to know you changed my life.”. It’s a simple line, one presented with a splash of horror as the fan holds a magic wand (looking eerily like a weapon) that he built as an exact replica of something from Scott’s books. But, taking this line out of context is where it holds the most power. As much as the series has been about Lisey and her experiences with Scott, it is ultimately a story about the way the pair have changed each other’s lives. Though much of it can be, and has been, lazily read as a story about how Lisey’s entire persona is based around Scott, King has gone through great lengths to emphasize that Lisey is as much her own woman and a life-changing force in Scott’s life.www.avclub.com
