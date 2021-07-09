Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wv2iG_0asEf8K900

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 79 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 61 people remain unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was “moving forward with great urgency” in order to bring closure to the families of victims who have spent an agonizing two weeks waiting for news.

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” Levine Cava said of the latest death toll.

“All those who have passed ... are leaving behind loved ones. They’re leaving behind devastated families. The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day,” she said.

Rescue workers and emergency support teams from Florida and several other states have labored in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day at the site of the devastated beachfront condominium in Surfside — physically and emotionally taxing work performed amid oppressive heat and in dangerous conditions.

“We know that there will be long-term impacts for the teams on the front line,” Levine Cava said. “They have given so much of themselves in these first two weeks.”

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said taking care of the mental health and well-being of the first responders is a priority. He said it is critical that the first responders communicate with each other. “It’s important for us to talk,” he said.

To that end, Levine Cava said officials have added peer support personnel at the fire stations.

No one has been found alive since the first hours after a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South came crashing down on June 24.

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building Sunday night, allowing access to new areas of debris. Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

On Wednesday, workers shifted their mission from search and rescue to recovery after concluding that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble.

Levine Cava said the high death toll is “an aching hole in the center of this close-knit family here in Surfside.”

She said that with 61 people still listed as missing, detectives are continuing to audit the list to verify that all of those people were actually inside the building when it collapsed. “We want to get this right,” she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Chef Alan Cominsky said it is unclear how the long the recovery effort will take, but said crews are making progress.

On Thursday, Paraguay’s foreign minister said in a radio report that the body of the sister of that country’s first lady was among those found. Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed. Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors have pledged to keep up their search for victims until they clear all the debris at the site.

State and local officials have pledged financial assistance to families of the victims, as well as to residents of the building who survived but lost all their possessions. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order indefinitely suspending laws that would require the payment of property taxes for residents whose homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable in the collapse. The order also requests that the state legislature explore additional acts that may be needed to alleviate their property tax obligations.

Meanwhile, authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse. And at least six lawsuits have been filed by families.

Comments / 6

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Paraguay#Condo#Accident#Ap#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLWPBF News 25

Who are the people still missing in the Miami condo collapse?

Dozens of people are still unaccounted for after the June 24 collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said. Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell. Four people are dead, officials have said.
Florida StateWHNT-TV

Here are the victims of the Florida building collapse

SURFSIDE, Florida (NewsNation Now) — Rescue crews are continuing their search for more survivors and victims in the ruins of a collapsed Miami-area beachfront condominium building. Almost half of the building’s 130 units collapsed on June 24, ripping apart walls and leaving the still-standing part of the building exposed, in...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...
Surfside, FLNBC News

Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

Following weeks of uncertainty and anguish, Juana Villalba found out that her 23-year-old daughter is among those killed in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building two weeks ago. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida...
Weston, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Well-known Weston shop owner among dead in Surfside collapse

WESTON — The bodies of a popular Weston boutique owner and her husband have been recovered from the ruins of the collapsed condo building in Surfside. Angela Velasquez, 60, was pulled from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo on Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Her husband, Julio, 67, was recovered from the site the following day. As recovery efforts enter day 19 in the small beachside town, the death toll has climbed to 94.
Surfside, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

More Bodies Were Found in Miami Beach Rubble Overnight, Israeli Commander Says

Rescue teams have located more people who were killed in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, an Israeli commander told CNN. Col. Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said the bodies were discovered in the last 12 hours, after rescuers found tunnels in the midst of the destruction. “These tunnels that we found right now were almost the first to be big enough to enable people to stay between them. Most of the collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was major,” Vach said, adding that he has only a “very minor” hope that any more survivors of the collapse will be found. The death toll currently stands at 12, with 149 people still missing.
Surfside, FLThe Jewish Press

Body of LI Jewish Woman Recovered from Rubble of Collapsed Surfside Condo

The body of Judy Spiegel, a former resident of Plainview, Long Island, has been found under the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Florida, according to a post on Instagram by Spiegel’s daughter. The wife, mother and grandmother was reportedly alone in her sixth-floor apartment in the...
Florida StateFireRescue1

Fla. firefighter-paramedic dies by suicide while on duty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida firefighter-paramedic with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue died by suicide while on duty Monday. Firefighter-Paramedic Joseph "Joey" Deltergo, 45, served for 16 years with the PBCFR. A source from the PBCFR shared a message sent department-wide after the incident: "The Department activated the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Widow of man missing in Miami collapse begs officials to stop talk of rebuilding, calling it ‘desecration’

It has been over 20 days since Brad Cohen and Gary Cohen lost their lives in the collapse of Champlain Tower South. While Gary’s body was recovered last Thursday, the police have only recovered Brad’s ring and car.Three weeks after the collapse, his wife Soriya Cohen has also lost hope of finding him alive, yet says she is deeply disturbed by talk of rebuilding new homes in the place where the 12-storey residential block stood.“I can’t imagine such a desecration,” Ms Cohen was quoted as saying by WLPG. “Imagine if that was your spouse, your parent or your grandparent...
Posted by
Lakeland Gazette

Polk Fire Chaplains Assist in Miami Condo Recovery Mission

Polk County Fire Rescue’s chaplains are assisting first responder crews in the Surfside Condo recovery mission in Miami. Chaplain Murphy Hanley returned last week from a three-day deployment and Sherri Grimes and Bill DeHart are serving multi-day deployments this week. Their assistance was requested from Miami Dade Fire Rescue. “Our...

Comments / 6

Community Policy