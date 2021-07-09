Ranking Detroit Lions' Biggest Concerns Heading into 2021

Ahead of training camp, the Detroit Lions have dodged heavy criticisms, following their offseason moves and a successful NFL Draft.

Despite the wave of positivity that typically follows a new general manager and a new head coach being hired, there are some major concerns that could prevent the 2021 edition of the Lions from achieving success.

Here is a ranking of the top five concerns facing first-year Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

5.) Will Tracy Walker and Will Harris step up, after shaky 2020 performances?

The Detroit Lions' secondary is hoping that a fresh voice in the room will aid several members of the roster, including Walker and Harris.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant must find a way to gain more consistency from the duo at the safety position.

Too often last season, the safeties were not playing at the level needed to aid the defense. If the pattern continues, the defense will continue to struggle this season.

4.) Which version of Jared Goff are the Lions getting?

The optimists are hoping that Goff returns to the form he demonstrated with the Los Angeles Rams, when they made their run to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old quarterback, 2020 was abysmal, and resulted in his quick exit from the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Goff will not have that much time to prove himself, as the team is likely already beginning its search for his replacement.

3.) Will the run game finally be effective?

The Lions simply have not been able to rush the football effectively over the past decade.

Campbell & Co. are hoping that running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams can finally establish a reliable rushing attack.

With the investment made in the offensive line, expectations have started to rise that the offense can secure a decent amount of yards and keep the chains moving via the ground.

If not, Goff and the offense will simply fail to meet their lofty goals for the season.

2.) Did the Lions do enough to improve the pass rush?

Detroit spent two draft picks, and it signed veteran Michael Brockers in its attempt to improve the defensive line.

The amount of pressure and sacks Detroit's defense gets on opposing quarterbacks must drastically increase.

"For us, we need to disrupt the quarterback one way or another, either with four, five, six, whatever it may be," Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash told reporters. "But, for us to be able to help the defensive backs out, we got to be able to disrupt the quarterback. And, it’s the same thing, the defensive backs help us out by having tight coverage, make them hold it a little bit longer and we can get to the quarterback. So, it’s really rush and cover all works together."

1.) Will the wide receivers make enough impactful plays?

After losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Detroit downgraded at the wide receiver position.

Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman are playing on one-year deals, while Quintez Cephus is looking to take the next step in his young career.

With an emphasis on the run game increasing and the emergence of tight end T.J. Hockenson, just what the Lions can expect from their wide receivers is still unknown.

Both Swift and Williams should see their fair share of targets out of the backfield, so the likelihood that one of the wideouts on the roster has a breakout season is fairly low.

Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has stated the offense can take shots deep off of the play-action, but it is widely expected Goff will be playing it safe in the passing game.

