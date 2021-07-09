Marilyn Manson turns himself in for spitting incident in New Hampshire
Marilyn Manson turned himself in to police in Los Angeles Friday to answer his outstanding warrant for alleged assault in New Hampshire, officials confirmed Thursday. The shock rocker, whose legal name is Brian H. Warner, was wanted by police in the quaint New England town of Gilford for allegedly spitting on a female videographer during a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in August 2019.www.arcamax.com
