Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dixie The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Dixie County in Big Bend Florida Southeastern Taylor County in Big Bend Florida * Until 115 PM EDT Saturday. * At 116 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated earlier heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa have flooded the river along the warned area. The stage is expected to crest below the moderate flood level of 23 feet. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Steinhatchee, Tennille, Jena and Clara.