Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Porsche Design and Steigenberger to Establish Joint Hotel Brand

Hotel Online
 11 days ago

Functional design and a unique brand experience are about to merge at the very highest level. Dr. Jan Becker (CEO Porsche Design Group) and Marcus Bernhardt (CEO Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality) met at the Steigenberger Icon Hotel Frankfurter Hof to sign an agreement that heralds the creation of a joint hotel brand. The intention is that “Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels” will be launched in selected international metropolises in the future. This unique hotel concept will be positioned in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Hotels#Design Products#Porsche Design Group#The Europ Ischer Hof#The Huazhu Group#H Rewards Bonus Programme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Trammell Crow Lands New Hotel Brand For Huge NoMa Project

The development team behind NoMa's three-building Armature Works project has secured a new hotel brand after terminating its previous deal in 2019. Trammell Crow subsidiary High Street Residential and its partners reached a deal with Hilton Worldwide to bring a Curio Collection brand, The Morrow, to the development at 1200 Third St. NE, the Washington Business Journal reports.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Porsche Enters The Hotel Business

Functional design and a unique brand experience are about to merge at the very highest level. Dr. Jan Becker (CEO Porsche Design Group) and Marcus Bernhardt (CEO Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality) met at the Steigenberger Icon Hotel Frankfurter Hof to sign an agreement that heralds the creation of a joint hotel brand. The intention is that “Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels” will be launched in selected international metropolises in the future. This unique hotel concept will be positioned in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment.
IndustryBenzinga

Huazhu Group Inks License Agreement With Porsche Design For New Hotel Brand

Huazhu Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ: HTHT) subsidiary Steigenberger Hotels AG has signed a license agreement with Porsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG (Porsche Design) to jointly develop a new hotel brand. The joint hotel brand will be called Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels and positioned as a luxury lifestyle brand.
New York City, NYnewschool.edu

Advanced Topics in Interior Design: Graphics and the Branded Interior

In this Advanced Topics in Professional Practice course we will explore how graphics, whether atmospheric, digital, directional, informational, or all of the above, play a crucial role in the built interior environment while enhancing the user experience. Students will also critically evaluate the application and methods of graphics and branding in interior design. Central to this class will be a fundamental understanding of how graphics can reinforce a design narrative and user journey through their effective implementation and consideration as part of a holistic interior design approach. Through the critical analysis of various sector-based case studies, students will explore a range impacts that interior design has on user experience. Additionally, principles of wayfinding and advances in wayfinding system technology are considered alongside the language and practices in the field service design.
BusinessMotorAuthority

VW Group transfers Bugatti to joint venture owned by Porsche, Rimac

It's been speculated since last fall but the Volkswagen Group has finally come out and confirmed a formal partnership between its Bugatti hypercar marque and fast-rising Croatian electric-vehicle technology company Rimac. Under the deal announced on Monday, Bugatti will be transferred to a new joint venture 55% owned by Rimac...
LifestyleHotel Online

S Hotels & Resorts and Wai Eco World Developer Sign Agreement to Bring SO/, Accor’s Avant-Garde Lifestyle Brand, to the Maldives

BANGKOK, THAILAND – July 15, 2021 – S Hotels and Resorts Public Company Limited, the flagship hospitality arm of Thailand’s Singha Estate PCL, continues to expand its footprint in the Maldives and redefine the tourism and hospitality industry in this idyllic Indian Ocean archipelago with the signing of a hotel management agreement to introduce SO/ Hotels & Resorts, Accor’s rebellious luxury lifestyle brand. The project will be owned by an equal joint venture with Wai Eco World Developer Pte. Ltd. (WEWD), a leading business and real estate conglomerate.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Independent-Focused Hotel Managers Add More Soft Brands as Segment Grows

Third-party hotel management companies with a focus on boutique and lifestyle properties are noticing an uptick in soft-branded hotels seeking their services. According to The Highland Group's Boutique Hotel Report, soft-brand collection supply has increased 19% over the past decade. Kim Bardoul, partner and consultant at the Highland Group, said out of the 69,500 soft-brand collection rooms in the U.S., there are an estimated 58% affiliated with a management company.
AmazonFast Company

What will it take for brands to design products that aren’t disposable?

In a throwaway society, we take it for granted that products aren’t designed to last. If an electric toothbrush or a cheap sofa breaks, it ends up at the curb, not repaired. When the latest smartphone comes out, the model you spent hundreds of dollars on 18 months ago feels dated. When a new pair of running shoes wears out after a few months, it goes in the trash.
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Impiana Hotel to jointly develop RM189 mil luxury resort in Tioman

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): Impiana Hotels has entered into a deal to jointly develop a luxury resort in Tioman island valued at RM188.6 million. In a filing with the bourse, the group said the luxury resort will consist of villas and other facilities on five contiguous parcels of land measuring 5.089 hectares (12.58 acres).
Designers & Collectionsmensjournal.com

The Sharpest Fashion Designer and Luxury Hotel Capsule Collections of Summer 2021

Few would disagree that the greatest hotels around the world are ones that effortlessly capture the essence of the destination, mostly through a combination of design and architecture, culinary offerings, and unique access to unforgettable “only-happens-here” experiences. But more and more, fashion and style has come into play—and guests are willing and eager to dress the part. Hotel brands are leaning into what it means to represent a lifestyle by partnering up with like-minded fashion labels, producing coveted limited-edition signature products, seasonal pop-up shops, and even regular capsule collections from one year to the next. From Montauk to Positano, here are six new hotel and fashion capsule collections we’re all over this summer.
Economyweandthecolor.com

Brookies Cookies & Co. Brand & Packaging by Blank Design Studio

Brand and packaging design created by Blank Design Studio for Brookies Cookies & Co. Located in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Brookies is specializing in the artisanal manufacture of brownies, cookies, and coffees. Their mantra is to bring people happiness through their sweets. Blank Design Studio was asked to work on a clearer and more solid brand positioning. Guided by this new design concept, a vibrant color palette, and the “baking good times” tagline, they created an authentic, global, urban, fun platform with a touch of acid humor brought by its new symbol, inspired by the 1950s cartoons that explored an atmosphere of cunning and malice through their exaggerated and flashy expressions.
BusinessMaxim

Bugatti, Porsche and Rimac Join Forces For Awesome New Auto Brand

Supercar synergy surrounds a new venture that sees Bugatti, Rimac and Porsche joining forces for an all-new automotive brand. The brand, Bugatti-Rimac, has been in the works since September, according to Road and Track. Rimac holds a 55 percent stake in the marque, while Porsche holds 45 percent in addition to a 24 percent stake in Rimac. Bugatti will be brought into the joint company by current owner Volkswagen, at which point the shares will then be transferred to Porsche.
Businessprweek.com

Bentley Motors names head of marketing and comms for Europe

Amel Boubaaya (pictured) replaces Caren Jochner, who in April became Bentley’s head of global brand experience. Boubaaya starts today (Monday) and reports jointly to Balazs Rooz (regional director, Europe) and Wayne Bruce (director of comms). Boubaaya and Bruce previously worked together at McLaren Automotive, where the latter was global comms director before joining Bentley in 2019.
Carshypebeast.com

Maserati Unveils Two Customization Projects At Motor Valley Fest

This year’s Motor Valley Fest saw an abundance of events take place from July 1-July 4 in Modena, Italy — the birthplace of the world’s most famous automotive brands including Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Dallara, Pagani and Ducati. In partnership with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italian Trade Agency and the Emilia-Romagna Region, the four-day festival celebrated Italian engineering as well as promoted the country’s top businesses.
Visual ArtDezeen

Dezeen Studio Space opens in London

Dezeen has opened a studio space for film and photography shoots, live talks and more. The Dezeen Studio Space is located in the same building as the Dezeen office in Hoxton, east London. The space will be used by the award-winning Dezeen Studio video team to interview leading architects and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy