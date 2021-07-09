Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL RUTHERFORD AND POLK COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 114 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Rutherfordton to 3 miles southeast of Columbus, and moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Columbus, Spindale, Tryon, Bostic, Green Hill, Mill Spring, Green Creek and Lake Adger. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail will be possible in these areas.