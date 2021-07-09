Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN SENECA...NORTHERN SCHUYLER...YATES...SOUTHWESTERN CAYUGA AND NORTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 116 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Sheldrake, or 17 miles south of Seneca Falls, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Penn Yan, Hector, Romulus, Fayette, Cayuga Heights, Starkey, Lansing, Benton and Groton. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.