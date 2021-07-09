Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN SENECA...NORTHERN SCHUYLER...YATES...SOUTHWESTERN CAYUGA AND NORTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 116 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Sheldrake, or 17 miles south of Seneca Falls, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Penn Yan, Hector, Romulus, Fayette, Cayuga Heights, Starkey, Lansing, Benton and Groton. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Romulus, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
County
Schuyler County, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Lansing, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Penn Yan, NY
City
Fayette, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Groton, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy