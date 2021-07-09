CA's Feared Wildfire Season Is Here Early

California’s unprecedented wildfire conditions are leading to an even earlier start to what has become a nearly year-round fire season. The state has already seen 750 more wildfires and 42,000 more acres burned than at this time last year. CapRadio’s Scott Rodd recently covered the Lava Fire near Mount Shasta in Northern California. He joined Nicole Nixon to share how residents are dealing with what may be a new normal. And he explains why state leaders are focused more on funding wildfire prevention than firefighting-- even as the state burns.