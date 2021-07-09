The magnetic attraction of anti-vaccination theories

Sign up here to get the next edition of this newsletter, straight to your inbox. Venezuela is the first foreign country to start using Cuba’s Abdala vaccine — despite warnings from Venezuelan local health authorities and doctors that there isn’t enough publicly available data about the shot’s efficacy and safety. Cuban officials have said the vaccine is 92% effective, but its clinical data has yet to go through peer review or be shared with the World Health Organization. Venezuela has the lowest vaccination rate in South America, with less than 1% of the population having received shots imported from China and Russia.