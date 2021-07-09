Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

The magnetic attraction of anti-vaccination theories

By Natalia Antelava
Coda Story
Coda Story
 8 days ago
Sign up here to get the next edition of this newsletter, straight to your inbox. Venezuela is the first foreign country to start using Cuba’s Abdala vaccine — despite warnings from Venezuelan local health authorities and doctors that there isn’t enough publicly available data about the shot’s efficacy and safety. Cuban officials have said the vaccine is 92% effective, but its clinical data has yet to go through peer review or be shared with the World Health Organization. Venezuela has the lowest vaccination rate in South America, with less than 1% of the population having received shots imported from China and Russia.

Coda Story

Coda Story

New York City, NY
Coda tells you stories you never heard before, shows you connections you never knew existed and the nuance and complexity of the world.

Related
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

COVID-19 saw millions miss childhood vaccinations, WHO warns

As many as 23 million children worldwide missed routine vaccinations last year due to COVID-19-related disruptions in health care, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday. The number marks an increase of 3.7 million from 2019, and a high not seen since 2009. “Concerningly, most of these – up to...
Public HealthPosted by
WABE

The Pandemic Has Worsened Childhood Vaccination Rates Around The World

Nearly 23 million children around the world missed out on routine childhood vaccinations last year due to service disruptions from the pandemic, the World Health Organization and UNICEF report. In a new analysis released Thursday that highlights data from around the world, the two organizations said immunization rates among children...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19: The debate around vaccine passports

Vaccine passports and vaccine hesitancy is no new phenomenon. Understanding the benefits associated with vaccines is important, writes an expert in evidence-based healthcare. However, with COVID-19 a new issue of fairness, linked to global access to vaccines and respective passports has arisen. At the age of 18 I very excitedly...
Pharmaceuticalsnewsbrig.com

Viral anti-vaxxer changed her ways and got the COVID vaccine

Getting the COVID-19 shot is not a big deal for most, but for Heather Brooke Simpson the experience exorcised the demons of her anti-vaccine past. “It was liberating to know I was doing my part to end the pandemic for good,” Simpson exclusively told The Post. The 30-year-old’s enthusiasm for...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

'Altering DNA', a mysterious 2023 trial completion date and fears of infertility: Busting the conspiracy theories anti-vaxxers use as 'proof' the Covid vaccine is unsafe

Australia's return to normal after Covid-19 depends on how quickly the nation gets vaccinated. However, a small but noisy group of anti-vaxxers is trying to hold the country back by spreading myths about the vaccines. They include concerns the jabs will alter DNA, cause infertility or even connect people to...
HealthSFGate

Vocal anti-vaccine chiropractors split the profession

Anyone who listened to the Idaho chiropractor Steven Baker’s podcast in May would have heard a cornucopia of misinformation about the coronavirus and the vaccines protecting hundreds of millions of people against it. In an episode titled “Are the ‘Vaccinated’ People Dangerous?” (they aren’t), he claimed that scientists had never...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Posted by
Narda Maren

Anti-vaccine movements. Threat to overcome Covid-19? Why do some people not want to be vaccinated?

On April 18, 2021, photos of people taking off their masks were made viral in the state of Israel, being one of the first countries to achieve the vaccination process almost in its total and demonstrating its effectiveness. Despite this, in many places worldwide, including the US and cities like Los Angeles, Texas, and New York, thousands of people refuse to be vaccinated.
Public Healthksut.org

COVID-19 Update: Vaccines, Delta Variant, Lab Leak Theory

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Over the long Fourth of July weekend, COVID-19 survivors added pops of yellow to their patriotic decor, like flowers or table cloths, to show solidarity with the more than 600,000 people who have died of the disease in this country and those who are still suffering.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Delta variant can cause infection in just 15 seconds — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA (July 15): With the new Covid-19 variants, including the Delta variant, infections can spread very quickly in just 15 seconds via airborne route, said Health director-general Tan sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said the airborne infection would raise the infectivity rate (R-naught or Rt) in the community, which...

