Khalid to premiere new single during Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 spaceflight

By MOViN 92.5
movin925.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhalid‘s music is literally out of this world. His new single, “New Normal,” will get its premiere July 11 during Virgin Galactic’s “Unity 22” mission aboard the Virgin Space Ship Unity, where the ship’s crew will be able to hear it. After the VSS Unity returns to earth, Khalid will perform a short set of songs, including “New Normal.”

