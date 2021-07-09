Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

This Man Built His Wife A Wild West-Style Town For Their Chickens

By Jenn Fields
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ23V_0asEddKt00

There’s something about people who raise chickens. They come up with so many creative ideas. Just take the folks who decided to crochet and sew egg-gathering aprons to carry that daily collection from their hens. They also seem to have a great (if wicked) sense of humor — have you seen just how many people have made KFC-inspired chicken coops for their chickens?

But the Wild West-themed chicken town Mitzi Ballard’s husband, Tracy, made for her feathered friends really takes the cake. Country Music Nation reports that the Missouri couple didn’t have a dedicated space in their yard for the chickens, so Tracy decided to make a whole town for them. Each building is packed with clever details, and taken as a whole, it’s probably going to be the most delightful thing you’ve seen all day.

Ballard posted photos of her husband’s creation. Though it’s been four years since he made it, you’ll see why his work is still making the rounds on the internet.

Here’s an overview of the town, posted to Facebook, that shows the jail, livery, saloon and water tower. Oh, and chickens at the far left!

Here’s the town water tower, which hydrates residents right at hen height.

And check out the livery. It’s two stories, and the barn doors open and close. If you look closely, you can see the faux hay in the upstairs doorway. Also, note that like every town with multiple streets, this one has signs marking the major thoroughfares.

Here’s the town bath. A popular spot!

Here’s the chickens’ saloon … though that sign on the right (Miss Clara, Miss May, Miss Lulu) indicates there might be another business operating out of the saloon as well! Hmm.

The saloon has a place to tie your horse out front, of course, along with curtains in the windows and a tiny red lantern hanging on the porch.

If anyone gets too rowdy at the saloon, they’ll presumably end up in chicken jail (which Ballard noted is really for feed storage). It looks like there’s a rooster with a “fowl” attitude in there right now! Not in this town, sir! Say, is that the fellow on the “wanted” poster below the window?

Meanwhile, the hardworking hens seem to appreciate that there’s now a blacksmith in town to meet all their metalwork needs.

Everyone should be safe and sound in here!

Well done, Tracy. These chickens are surely glad to come home to roost here every night.

[H/t: Today’s Mama]

Comments / 0

Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Wild West#This Man#Country Music Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
KFC
News Break
Pets
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Woman Shames Old Man at a Thrift Store, Regrets It Later - Story of the Day

A horrible woman insulted a man at a store who wanted to buy the same couch she did, but she ends up regretting her actions in the most surprising way. One day, Robert noticed that his trusty couch was getting pretty old and decided to start saving for a new one. Unfortunately, he lost his job after his former employer's company went bankrupt and hadn’t been able to find anything permanent in this market.
Houston, TXhoustonfoodfinder.com

10 Must-Try Styles of Fried Chicken in Houston

A few decades ago, if you wanted to start a fight, you’d ask two Southerners the right way to fry chicken — whether to use buttermilk, white pepper, corn starch, Crisco or peanut oil. For cooks and consumers alike, fried chicken is a deeply personal issue. Buttermilk-brined fried chicken with its durable crust is too fancy for the flour-dredge-only purists. Lovers of spicy chicken are divided between the seasoned breading of Louisiana and the hot chicken of Tennessee, where a spicy coat is added after frying.
Recipescbslocal.com

Jamaican Style Curry Chicken

Our favorite Caribbean Master Chef, James Williams joins us to show us how he prepares his Jamaican Style Curry Chicken. Check out his tasty dish!
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
AgriculturePosted by
103GBF

How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon. Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is not acceptable’: TikToker accuses adult influencer of ‘pedophile baiting’ by editing her photos to look like a teen

A TikToker accused an adult social media influencer of pedophile baiting in a viral video. The TikToker alleges the influencer edits her explicit content to make herself appear younger than she really is. The TikTok video, posted by @bekahdayyy on June 21, alleges the user—@cosmickitty143 on Instagram—took it “past the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy