The U.S. Senate will soon be voting on a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar surface transportation bill, S. 2016, the Surface Transportation Investment Act. The bill directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to mandate lifesaving technology, automatic emergency braking, on large new trucks. However, due to the influence of the trucking lobby, the bill excludes small and medium size trucks. Every day, hundreds of thousands of these trucks travel through our neighborhoods satisfying our e-commerce delivery needs.