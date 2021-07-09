Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona Election Chief Calls for Criminal Investigation into Trump Team's 2020 Interference

By Andy Kroll
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The top election official in Arizona says there should be a criminal investigation into newly revealed efforts by Donald Trump’s allies to interfere with the 2020 vote count in the state. In an interview with MSNBC, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, referenced multiple phone calls made by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump himself to a county election official in Arizona, and said those calls should be probed by law enforcement to see if they constituted criminal election interference.

Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Republican Party’s top lawyer called election fraud arguments by Trump’s lawyers a ‘joke’ that could mislead millions

The Republican Party’s top lawyer warned in November against continuing to push false claims that the presidential election was stolen, calling efforts by some of the former president’s lawyers a “joke” that could mislead millions of people, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post. Justin Riemer, the Republican...
Arizona StateMSNBC

New records show Team Trump pressing Arizona not to certify results

It's not easy to keep track of Donald Trump's many legal troubles, but among the most interesting if the ongoing criminal probe in Georgia, where members of a grand jury are hearing evidence about the former president's alleged efforts to intervene in the state's vote count. As regular readers know,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump issued three statements in two days falsely claiming that voting fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona’s electoral votes. Trump relied on comments made Thursday by contractors hired by state Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit has come up with few potential cases of voter fraud in 2020 election, AP investigation finds

An investigation by the Associated Press has found that out of 3 million ballots cast in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election, only 182 cases of potential voter fraud have been discovered. Meanwhile, in Washington, rising inflation and COVID misinformation are taking center stage on the Biden Administration's agenda. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday's Face The Nation. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss these topics and what to look forward to on Face the Nation.

