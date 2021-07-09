Arizona Election Chief Calls for Criminal Investigation into Trump Team's 2020 Interference
WASHINGTON — The top election official in Arizona says there should be a criminal investigation into newly revealed efforts by Donald Trump’s allies to interfere with the 2020 vote count in the state. In an interview with MSNBC, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, referenced multiple phone calls made by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump himself to a county election official in Arizona, and said those calls should be probed by law enforcement to see if they constituted criminal election interference.www.middletownpress.com
