Nilotika Cultural Ensemble Brings Ugandan Roots to Reggae

afropop.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a gnarled cultural exchange but it goes something like this: In the 18th century, a warrior queen named Nyabingi was murdered in a royal dispute, and a religion formed in her honor, which inspired anti-colonial riots and led to a ban on drumming. In Jamaica, anti-colonialist Rastafarians, inspired by her story, name a mansion of Rasta after her, as drummers in East Africa, where Nyabingi ruled, learn via reggae music. The drummers are inspired to make a reggae with their own instruments and patterns mixed in with the Caribbean. The music sounds like it could be a folk tradition, but this is less “roots reggae” than a newly sprouted branch. Regardless of how you trace the lines, it’s clear Uganda’s Nilotika Cultural Ensemble has tapped into something powerful here.

afropop.org

Comments / 0

#Reggae Music#Roots Reggae#Jamaica#Rasta#Switchstance Records#African
