Ever since tight end Nick Vannett signed with the New Orleans Saints, he has been all smiles when it comes to the team's way. "I'm just excited for being in this system, especially as a tight end," Vannett said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "I think they do a great job of really giving us a legit shot of making plays in this system and I'm just happy to be able to show what I can do and happy to be a part of the Saints."