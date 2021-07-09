CNI elects new leadership in NeSmith, Major
After 32 years of guiding Community Newspapers Inc. (CNI), co-owners Tom Wood and Dink NeSmith are turning over the corporate leadership to new co-chief executive officers. Effective July 8, longtime chief financial officer (CFO) and vice president Mark Major will replace NeSmith as president. At the same time, Alan NeSmith, a vice president and CNI regional publisher, will become chairman of the board, succeeding Wood.www.thenortheastgeorgian.com
