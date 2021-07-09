Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Billionaires Fight Over What Is Actual Outer Space as Branson Gets Set to Launch Before Bezos

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are set to launch themselves just weeks apart, but the exact boundary of space has become a point of contention. Branson's Virgin Galactic flies above 80 kilometers (or about 262,00 feet), which is the altitude the U.S. recognizes as the boundary of space, while Bezos' Blue Origin flies above 100 kilometers (or about 328,000 feet), which is commonly known as the Kármán Line.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Other Space#Space Research#Interstellar Space#Cnbc#Hungarian American#Blue Origin#Fai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensefairfieldcitizenonline.com

The mysterious millionaire who paid $ 28 million to travel to space with Jeff Bezos cannot go due to 'scheduling problems'

Next July 20, 2021 is the scheduled date for the first trip into space with passengers from Blue Origin , Jeff Bezos' aerospace company. On board will travel the billionaire founder of Amazon , his brother Mark and veteran aviator Wally Funk . The mysterious millionaire who paid 28 million dollars for a seat should also go on the ship, but has already canceled, arguing 'scheduling problems'.
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonnewsday.com

Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man, is set to launch into space.

Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man, is set to launch into space. The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, will become an astronaut on Tuesday when Blue Origin launches its first crewed mission, capping off a busy month for the fledgling space tourism business. The expedition comes only days after Virgin Galactic...
Aerospace & Defensetalesbuzz.com

Jeff Bezos is risking his life to reach space. The rocket has flown 15 times, but he’ll have no pilot and possibly no spacesuit.

Jeff Bezos is about to place his life in the hands of Blue Origin’s rocket engineers. Bezos, who founded the company in 2000, will be the first passenger on its New Shepard rocket, along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen. The group is set to strap into a capsule on the top of the five-story rocket on Tuesday. From that moment to touchdown, all their fates will rely on the rocket and its space capsule.
Aerospace & Defensefoxbangor.com

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Flight Will Include Youngest and Oldest People to Go to Space

Jeff Bezos lost the billionaire space race to Richard Branson, but his trip will still be historic … because it’s carrying both a teenager and an octogenarian into space. As you’ve probably heard … the Amazon honcho’s rocket company, Blue Origin, is scheduled to launch into space aboard the New Shepard rocket July 20. When it does, its first paying customer — 18-year-old Oliver Daemen — will go down in the record books as the youngest space traveler ever.
Aerospace & Defensethegentlemansjournal.com

The Tumultuous History of Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson’s rocket flew 53 miles above earth on Sunday, officially making him an astronaut. But does Virgin Galactic really have what it takes to travel to infinity, and beyond?. Last Sunday a British man made history by leading a team further than they have ever got before. No, we’re...
Aerospace & DefensePost-Star

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

When Blue Origin launches people into space for the first time, founder Jeff Bezos will be on board. No test pilots or flight engineers for Tuesday's debut flight from West Texas, just the founder of Amazon, his brother, an 82-year-old aviation pioneer and a teenage tourist. The capsule is entirely automated, unlike Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane that required two pilots to get him to space and back a week ago.
Aerospace & Defenseinterestingengineering.com

An 18-Year-Old Student Will Join Blue Origin’s First Passenger Spaceflight

Mystery over the winner of seat auction aboard Blue Origin's first crewed flight to space continues. Last month, the mystery man or woman won the coveted seat by paying a whopping $28 million. And finally, Blue Origin has announced that its first paying customer will be an 18-year old Dutch student who's going to attend the University of Utrecht to study physics and innovation management this September.
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Jeff Bezos’ Space Trip Will Cost $2.54 Million Per Minute

With a total of $28 million for the only available seat, and 11 minutes outside planet earth, Blue Origin’s trip with Jeff Bezos onboard will cost $2.54 million per minute. The highly-anticipated mission will take place on July 20, with Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s founder, his brother Mark, and aerospace pioneer Wally Funk onboard.
Aerospace & Defensenationalgeographic.com

Why the U.S. once set off a nuclear bomb in space

The results from the 1962 Starfish Prime test serve as a warning of what might happen if Earth’s magnetic field gets blasted again with high doses of radiation. It was pitch black when Greg Spriggs’ father brought his family to the highest point on Midway Atoll on July 8, 1962. That night on another atoll a thousand miles away, the U.S. military was scheduled to launch a rocket into space to test a fusion bomb.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Teenager to Fly With Bezos in Inaugural Space Tourism Flight

(Reuters) - An 18-year-old physics student whose father heads an investment management firm is set to take the place of a person who put up $28 million in an auction to take part in the inaugural space tourism flight for billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company. Blue Origin said on...
Aerospace & Defensemilwaukeesun.com

July 20 set for Blue Origin manned space flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has granted a license to Blue Origin to carry passengers into space aboard the company-developed New Shepard rocket. Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon.com, will be aboard the scheduled flight of Blue Origin on July 20. The triad of Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy