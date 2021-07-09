Billionaires Fight Over What Is Actual Outer Space as Branson Gets Set to Launch Before Bezos
Billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are set to launch themselves just weeks apart, but the exact boundary of space has become a point of contention. Branson's Virgin Galactic flies above 80 kilometers (or about 262,00 feet), which is the altitude the U.S. recognizes as the boundary of space, while Bezos' Blue Origin flies above 100 kilometers (or about 328,000 feet), which is commonly known as the Kármán Line.www.nbcphiladelphia.com
