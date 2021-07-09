Billionaires Fight Over What Is Actual Outer Space as Branson Gets Set to Launch Before Bezos

Jeff Bezos is about to place his life in the hands of Blue Origin’s rocket engineers. Bezos, who founded the company in 2000, will be the first passenger on its New Shepard rocket, along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen. The group is set to strap into a capsule on the top of the five-story rocket on Tuesday. From that moment to touchdown, all their fates will rely on the rocket and its space capsule.