Metroparks hires firm to design customized play equipment for Glass City Metropark
Metroparks Toledo has appointed a firm to construct a customized play area for Glass City park. At the June 28 meeting, the park commissioners selected the Canadian company Earthscape of Wallenstein, Ontario, to design, fabricate and supply the play equipment at a cost not to exceed $637,748. Joe Fausnaugh, special projects manager, said the park district received three design proposals for the…www.pointandshoreland.com
