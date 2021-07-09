Six Flags America Mass Vaccination Site to Close Tomorrow

Marks End of State-Run Mass Vaccination Operations. State Continues to Focus on No Arm Left Behind, Equity Task Force,. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Tomorrow, Saturday, July 10 is the last day of operations at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site in Bowie. In early February, Six Flags became the first of more than a dozen mass vaccination sites to open across the state, and 339,087 vaccinations have now been administered there. At its peak, the site vaccinated 5,000 people per day.