Deep Aztec, “Healing Frequencies”
There’s an effortless swag contained within Deep Aztec’s debut album, Healing Frequencies. The Cape Town-by-way-of-London artist’s music is transcontinental and cosmopolitan, full of lush and tranquil grooves. While the term “ambient house” could be used as a dismissive term in some contexts, here its usage is unabashedly positive. Healing Frequencies never outright demands attention; rather, its suave approach imprints itself on the unconscious, making the listener appreciate its qualities that much more. This is a perfect soundtrack for post-lockdown revelry; songs like “I’ve Found U” and “Polygon Disco” are tailor made for cookouts, patios, and open-air clubs.daily.bandcamp.com
Comments / 0