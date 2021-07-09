Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Deep Aztec, “Healing Frequencies”

Amadhia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an effortless swag contained within Deep Aztec’s debut album, Healing Frequencies. The Cape Town-by-way-of-London artist’s music is transcontinental and cosmopolitan, full of lush and tranquil grooves. While the term “ambient house” could be used as a dismissive term in some contexts, here its usage is unabashedly positive. Healing Frequencies never outright demands attention; rather, its suave approach imprints itself on the unconscious, making the listener appreciate its qualities that much more. This is a perfect soundtrack for post-lockdown revelry; songs like “I’ve Found U” and “Polygon Disco” are tailor made for cookouts, patios, and open-air clubs.

daily.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aztec#Songwriting#Ambient House#Veteran#00 10 00 58#Healing Frequencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAmadhia

Young American Primitive Imagined the Future of Trance in 1993

No single act in trance can lay claim to the title of “too far ahead of their time” better than one Greg Scanavino. The Bay Area producer certainly was not aware at the time, but his two albums under the Young American Primitive alias in the mid-’90s captured a vivid picture of the genre’s lucrative future to come as the decade progressed onward.
MusicAmadhia

Foodman, “Yasuragi Land”

As Foodman (Shokuhin Matsuri in his native language), Takahide Higuchi combines off-kilter rhythms alongside a hodgepodge of sounds and samples—synth ripples, mosquito buzzes, screaming—to craft songs seemingly on the verge of collapsing in on themselves. These uncanny sounds are inspired by Higuchi’s life, especially after returning to his hometown—dubbed, somewhat unfairly, by many Japanese as the most boring city in the country—a few years back. Yasuragi Land, his first album for celebrated British label Hyperdub, is Foodman’s celebration of the Japanese suburbs and the wonderful mundanity within. It came together during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, when Higuchi found himself stuck in Nagoya; with touring out of the question, he spent his time revisiting local highway rest areas and childhood haunts.
MusicAmadhia

Cicada Songs, Bell-Ringing Techno, Wild Breakcore & More

Bandcamp’s outer limits continue to be a rewarding place for psychedelia, experimental club, noise, vaporwave, and the wholly uncategorizable. In each volume of Acid Test, Miles Bowe explores its far reaches to dig up hidden gems and obscure oddities. Looking back at June, we explore synthesized church bells, J-Punk, the last gasp of the Brood X cicadas and more.
MusicAmadhia

Five Records Made With Invented Instruments

Experimental musicians have often thought outside of the box when it comes to the tools they use to make music. They’ve tried out new techniques on traditional Western instruments, like knocking on the wood of a violin instead of bowing its strings; explored how everyday objects, such as a kitchen spoon, can be used to create sound; or welded whole instruments from scratch. Sometimes this experimentation comes with darker implications, as when Western musicians experiment with instruments rooted in non-Western musical traditions—like the Javanese gamelan, the indigenous Australian didgeridoo, or the Indian sitar—and blur the line between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation. Experimenting with instruments is a vessel for imagining new methods of creating music, and it comes with triumphs as well as oversights.
Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: Praise The Plague – “Beyond”

Videos black metal, blackened doom, Death-Doom, Doom Metal, Praise the Plague. Germany’s Praise The Plague are here to unleash a storm of melancholic rage on the Earth with their new album, The Obsidian Gate. And Decibel is here to open the skies for the first roars of thunder with the new video for “Beyond.” The song contains all the power and menace of death-doom, along with the atmosphere and rage of black metal. This is accompanied by a video filled with natural, dirty and destructive imagery. It’s the perfect nightmarish backdrop for the gloom summoned up by the excellent song.
Musicfactmag.com

HEXA reflect on recurring dreams and uneasy sleep with Material Interstices

Lawrence English and Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart come together as HEXA for a collaborative project inspired by a recurring dream from English’s childhood. Room40 head honcho Lawrence English and Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart make music together as HEXA, coming together for the first time back in 2015 under the auspices of none other than David Lynch, who commissioned the pair to create an hour-long performance for an exhibition of his ‘Factory Photographs’. United in a “joint investigation into the physiological and psychological impacts of vibration,” the latest project from HEXA is a reflection on recurring dreams and uneasy sleep, accompanied with a visual that draws influence from Shinya Tsukamoto’s 1989 film Tetsuo: The Iron Man. “When I was child I had two recurring dreams,” explains English. “Both these dreams were tethered to the house I lived in. It was a rambling home which was high set but underneath it was largely unfinished. The underside of the house was a labyrinth of small rooms, concrete pits and a collection of building materials, piping and leftover furniture sat alongside beds of dirt that had a consistency of lunar dust.”
ReligionPosted by
Pitchfork

Kirtan: Turiya Sings

In 1981, Alice Coltrane sang on record for the first time, at the behest of God. Having lived many musical lives—church organist, bebop pianist, cosmic jazz visionary, intrepid experimental composer—she was by then serving as spiritual director for her interfaith Vedantic Center in Southern California, seeking new modes of transcendence. It would be a couple of years before Coltrane opened her Sai Anantam Ashram in Agoura Hills, but already she was deep into a personal journey in consciousness. She had begun a transfiguration following the death of her husband John in 1967, and her auspicious meeting, not long after, with guru and counterculture icon Swami Satchidananda.
Miami, FLmiami.edu

Finding healing through music

It happened in a flash. One minute, Connor Golden was walking in New York’s Central Park with friends, and the next he was on the ground, having stepped on a plastic bag containing explosives. The bombing, which remains a mystery to this day, cost Golden his leg and led him down a long path to recovery.
MusicAmadhia

Rey Sapienz and the Congo Techno Ensemble, “Na Zala Zala”

Growing up in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, Hakuna Kulala co-founder Rey Sapienz found refuge in music, rapping and performing from a young age. Eventually, he was forced into a prolonged Ugandan stay, becoming a key member of the effervescent Kampala scene. Over two excellent EPs, Sapienz developed a contemporary take on soukous and kalindula styles that he dubbed “Congo techno.”
Musicpainnewsnetwork.org

The ‘Crazy’ Healing Power of Music

As a young person, I don’t remember a time when I didn’t live and breathe music. In grade school, I couldn’t wait to get to the multi-purpose room for two reasons: chorus to sing my heart out and band to play my beloved flute. I pestered my mother relentlessly to let me start piano lessons before age seven (a family rule) because I loved the way it sounded and couldn’t wait to make the notes on the page come to life.
MusicAmadhia

Jason Jamal, “Sweet”

Sweet, the debut EP by classical trombonist turned R&B crooner Jason Jamal is only four tracks long. Yet despite its brief length, it arrives as the perfect set of post-lockdown summer love songs. Pairing piano, organ, and trombone with synths and tambourines, the EP mixes pop and dance music with...
YogaYoga Journal

Meditate to Never-Before-Heard Music from Yogi & Jazz Great Alice Coltrane

Alice Coltrane was an unlikely guru. She was a 9-year-old prodigy pianist accompanying Baptist church choirs in Detroit. A jazz instrumentalist who came of age when women in jazz only found fame for their singing voices. The devoted wife, then bereft widow, of a musician so literally stellar his fans made him a saint.
MusicAmadhia

A Guide to John Morales, Disco Mix Pioneer

You might not know the name John Morales, but if you’ve been anywhere near a dance floor since the early ‘80s, you will certainly have been affected by his brilliance in the studio. Both on his own as well as with his production partner Sergio Munzibai under the name M+M, the New York artist has created mixes for everyone from cult disco acts like The Fantastic Aleems and Class Action to pop acts such as The Thompson Twins and even The Rolling Stones. He gained the admiration of lions in the field like Patrick Adams, who once said, “John Morales was one of the early pioneers who loved music, understood his craft and had respect for the creative work from which his mixes were derived.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jon Durant & Stephan Thelen: Crossings

These two guitarist/composers first came together when Stephan Thelen asked Jon Durant to contribute to a track on Fractal Guitar (MoonJune Records, 2019). Durant's role was greatly expanded on Fractal Guitar 2 (MoonJune Records, 2021): he played on all six tracks, his fretless guitar playing especially distinctive. Thelen had the idea of doing a duet with Durant when asked to provide a track for a MoonJune Records sampler album.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Tracking Guitars? Get a Room!

Welcome to another Dojo. This month focuses on "area mic" (aka "room mic") techniques. It's a creative way to add reverb to your recordings that's different from using a plug-in, outboard gear, or a reverb pedal. Unlike recording your instrument with close mic techniques (using one or two mics), this time we are going to focus on how to record your guitar sounds in a particular space au naturel, with a mic or mics at a distance from your amp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy