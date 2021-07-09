Seeing some cosmic X-ray emitters might be a matter of perspective

In magnetic Cataclysmic Variables (mCVs), X-ray radiation originates from the shock heated multi-temperature plasma in the post-shock region near the white dwarf surface. These X-rays are modified by a complex distribution of absorbers in the pre-shock region. The presence of photo-ionized lines and warm absorber features in the soft X-ray spectra of these mCVs suggests that these absorbers are ionized. We developed the ionized complex absorber model zxipab, which is represented by a power-law distribution of ionized absorbers in the pre-shock flow. Using the ionized absorber model zxipab along with a cooling flow model and a reflection component, we model the broadband Chandra/HETG and NuSTAR spectra of two IPs: NY Lup and V1223 Sgr. We find that this model describes well many of the H and He like emission lines from medium Z elements, which arises from the collisionally excited plasma. However the model fails to account for some of the He like triplets from medium Z elements, which points towards its photo-ionization origin. We do not find a compelling evidence for a blackbody component to model the soft excess seen in the residuals of the Chandra/HETG spectra, which could be due to the uncertainties in estimation of the interstellar absorption of these sources using Chandra/HETG data and/or excess fluxes seen in some photo-ionized emission lines which are not accounted by the cooling flow model. We describe the implications of this model with respect to the geometry of the pre-shock region in these two IPs.