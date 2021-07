“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.”. This quote, attributed to the ancient Greek philosopher Plato, appears on the brochures of the Fairmont Chamber Music Society announcing its 2021-2022 concert season. After 15 months of postponements and cancellations of live musical performances due to Covid-19, this quote has personally become more meaningful to me as president of the Fairmont Chamber Music Society and as a retired music educator. I’m delighted to announce that we’ve finally scheduled our new concert season and are ready to once again “give a soul to the universe and life to everything” through live musical programming for those who wish to experience it.