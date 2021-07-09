China’s Long March 6 launches five satellites

Traditional brick & mortar stores have been struggling for over a year since the beginning of COVID. While Amazon, just like its name, still maintains a prosperous vitality and has become a must-have store for consumers during the epidemic. Companies that sell primarily unbranded, well-reviewed products on Amazon marketplace are being bought by businesses created just to consolidate those Amazon sellers. These well-funded acquirers are called Amazon Aggregators and are committed to acquiring Amazon brands, conducting brand integration and helping portfolios achieve growth at a global scale. Up till now, Aggregators have raised over 6 billion U.S. dollars, and the leading company Thrasio has accumulated more than 1.75 billion U.S. dollars to deploy.