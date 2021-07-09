Cancel
China’s Long March 6 launches five satellites

By Joseph Navin
NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina successfully launched a Chang Zheng 6 rocket from LC-16 at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at 11:59 UTC (7:59 PM Beijing time) on Friday July 9. This launch is the sixth launch of the Chang Zheng 6 (CZ-6), also known as the Long March 6, and the 379th launch of a Long March rocket.

