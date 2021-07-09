Cancel
Jason Momoa Rubs Hand Sanitizer On His Shirtless Body

By Laila Abuelhawa
963kklz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa was in major thirst trap mode last night on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. Guest host Anthony Anderson asked Momoa — being interviewed via video chat — to play a game called “Make It Sexy.” Where he had to make everyday stuff sexy. Like sanitizing his hands, opening a can of tuna and ironing a shirt.

