Podcast #636 – Software has a hard week, AMD 5700G APU brings fast graphics, Intel Gains, PrintNightmare + more!
Software like Audacity, most versions of Windows and pfSense all kinda have a bad week for different reasons. But the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is looking pretty good! Plus there’s always Tie Fighter Total Conversion to play. That and more in this episode! Oh, there’s a burger of course … with musical accompaniment. There’s a nice EPOS GSP 602 headphone review buried in there too.pcper.com
