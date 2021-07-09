Cancel
Podcast #636 – Software has a hard week, AMD 5700G APU brings fast graphics, Intel Gains, PrintNightmare + more!

By PCPer Staff
PC Perspective
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware like Audacity, most versions of Windows and pfSense all kinda have a bad week for different reasons. But the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is looking pretty good! Plus there’s always Tie Fighter Total Conversion to play. That and more in this episode! Oh, there’s a burger of course … with musical accompaniment. There’s a nice EPOS GSP 602 headphone review buried in there too.

pcper.com

