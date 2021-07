The Stephens Memorial Hospital Foundation is planning a fundraising sporting clay shoot for next month and is seeking sponsors for the event. The 2021 SMH Foundation Sporting Clay Shoot is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event is also known as “golf with a shotgun” and features a 10-station course designed to replicate all types of hunting targets. Immediately after the clay shoot will be an invitation-only GNAT shoot exhibition. Registration costs $200 per person and is limited to 150 shooters; members of the 4-H Shotgun team can register for $100 each. Participants need to register by July 23 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. Click here to go to the online registration form.