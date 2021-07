Whether you’re having a party or just home with your family, it seems everyone always congregates in the kitchen – it is referred to as the heart of the home after all. It doesn’t matter if you’re prepping food, sipping cocktails, eating snacks or doing some work, having a bar counter is pretty convenient for so many reasons. Making the area more comfortable and stylish is a given for us aesthetes, and the best place to start is with the seating. Bar stools run the gamut when it comes to style, but as you might have guessed, we lean towards the modern sector. To get you started, we rounded up some of our favorite modern bar stools that will offer extra seating and help you make the most of your kitchen/dining space.